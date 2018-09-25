Underwood: "It's a complete different vibe"
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
CHAMPAIGN – Brad Underwood rose a little after 4 a.m. for a morning basketball practice Tuesday, the first official get together of the second season as the Illini basketball coach. His voice alrea...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news