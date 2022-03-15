Underwood: Illini going to 'let it fly’ in NCAA Tournament

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood applauds and directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Underwood’s first NCAA Tournament team at Illinois a year ago looked tight. The Illini earned a No. 1 seed then handled Drexel in the first round, but they were embarrassed by Loyola-Chicago in the Round of 32. “This past season was the kind of the first time I felt like we didn’t have that [excitement],” Underwood said on Selection Sunday. “We were in the bubble [during the NCAA Tournament last season]. We weren’t here.” Illinois has endured a long streak of early exits in the NCAA Tournament. The Illini haven’t reached the Sweet 16 since the 2004-05 team that played North Carolina for the national championship. Underwood would have preferred to win another conference tournament, but the week-long rest leading up to Friday’s opening round game against Chattanooga does have its positives. Illinois should be recharged, focused and ready to make a run in March Madness. There’s no substitute for tournament experience, and Underwood said they’ve learned that they need to savor the moment. The Illini were flat in practice prior to the Loyola game. Perhaps the pressure of high expectations had them mentally drained. Underwood is taking steps to ensure his team doesn’t repeat the same mistakes. It begins with a different mindset. “The one thing we’ve got to do is just go have fun,” he said. “I think of the great thing about the NCAA Tournament is it happens so fast if you don’t just enjoy it. You’ve got to have fun. Our practices are going to be very, very competitive. They’re going to be very light and we’re going to have fun.” That approach will be tested on Friday. Illinois tips off against the Mocs at PPG Paint Arena in Pittsburgh at 5:50 CT on TNT. For now, this veteran Illini squad isn’t patting each other on the back or throwing parties. The celebration and the fun that Underwood talked about will come after taking care of business on the court. “It’s definitely a business thing,” junior All-American center Kofi Cockburn said. “We’ve been to the tournament last year. We know how that feel was. We’re not trying to get too high right now.”



