Underwood: Illini going to 'let it fly’ in NCAA Tournament
Brad Underwood spent a decade working his way up the college coaching ladder. His head coaching job at the Division I level was at Stephen F. Austin, and it was there that he learned the importance having fun playing the game, particularly during the high-pressure of the NCAA Tournament.
Underwood’s team advanced to the NCAA Tournament in each of his three years at SFA after winning the Southland Conference Tournament and regular season title each season.
Those SFA teams were never able to pull off a major upset in the tournament, but they always played free, loose and enjoyed the moment.
Underwood’s first NCAA Tournament team at Illinois a year ago looked tight. The Illini earned a No. 1 seed then handled Drexel in the first round, but they were embarrassed by Loyola-Chicago in the Round of 32.
“This past season was the kind of the first time I felt like we didn’t have that [excitement],” Underwood said on Selection Sunday. “We were in the bubble [during the NCAA Tournament last season]. We weren’t here.”
Illinois has endured a long streak of early exits in the NCAA Tournament. The Illini haven’t reached the Sweet 16 since the 2004-05 team that played North Carolina for the national championship.
Underwood would have preferred to win another conference tournament, but the week-long rest leading up to Friday’s opening round game against Chattanooga does have its positives. Illinois should be recharged, focused and ready to make a run in March Madness.
There’s no substitute for tournament experience, and Underwood said they’ve learned that they need to savor the moment. The Illini were flat in practice prior to the Loyola game. Perhaps the pressure of high expectations had them mentally drained. Underwood is taking steps to ensure his team doesn’t repeat the same mistakes. It begins with a different mindset.
“The one thing we’ve got to do is just go have fun,” he said. “I think of the great thing about the NCAA Tournament is it happens so fast if you don’t just enjoy it. You’ve got to have fun. Our practices are going to be very, very competitive. They’re going to be very light and we’re going to have fun.”
That approach will be tested on Friday. Illinois tips off against the Mocs at PPG Paint Arena in Pittsburgh at 5:50 CT on TNT.
For now, this veteran Illini squad isn’t patting each other on the back or throwing parties. The celebration and the fun that Underwood talked about will come after taking care of business on the court.
“It’s definitely a business thing,” junior All-American center Kofi Cockburn said. “We’ve been to the tournament last year. We know how that feel was. We’re not trying to get too high right now.”
Inside the State Farm Center on Selection Sunday there was only a muffled clap from the team when their bracket was announced. They knew were going dancing and would likely be a 4-seed, so there were no surprises
The mood was set by veterans like Trent Frazier, Jacob Grandison, Da’Monte Williams, and Cockburn who are on a mission to erase the Loyola Ramblers from their memory.
“We still have a bad taste in our mouth of being eliminated in the second round,” Frazier said. “Yes, it’s special. But we don’t try to lose track of what happened last year and learn from it. The seeds don’t matter. We’ve just got to be better that night. We’ve got to take that perspective and try to be the best every single night and go out there and play hard.”
The Illini have proven they can beat some of the better teams in college basketball. They bested Iowa in the final game of the regular season to win their first Big Ten regular season title since 2005. The Hawkeyes took home the conference tournament title and are a trendy Final Four pick.
Illinois also beat Wisconsin handily, and the Badgers earned a No. 3 seed. But Underwood’s team has also lacked consistency at times this season. They barely escaped a road game against Northwestern and struggled against Penn State earlier this month.
When they’re hitting shots, Illinois can compete with anyone. They’re still looking for consistency.
“I think we’ve proven we can beat a lot of really good teams,” Underwood said. “I think we just beat a team that is playing better than anyone in the country in Iowa. We lost in overtime to Arizona who is (the No. 1 seed) in our bracket.”
The key is to get into a flow offensively and not get caught up in a grind-it-out slugfest. Illinois is more efficient offensively when they have freedom of movement and the guards are getting shots in rhythm.
That’s when it gets fun. Frazier and Alfonso Plummer can both go on burners where every shot seems to go down and they have confidence letting it fly. They’ve struggled some when it becomes a possession game down the stretch.
Frazier has shot it just 38.3% from the field in the Illini’s last 12 games, and he has five games of seven points or fewer in that stretch. In the final 16 minutes against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament, he didn’t score.
Plummer went for 26 points in back-to-back games against Ohio State and Michigan, but most of those 52 combined points came in the first half and he has scored eight points or fewer in four of the Illini’s last seven games.
They won’t stop shooting, though. Free and loose is the plan. The hope is a break from the grind of Big Ten play will loosen them up. It may be a business trip, but the office party won’t be stodgy.
“We’re going to let it fly,” Underwood said. “We’re going to have fun. We’re going to compete and we’re going to execute and we’re going to play hard. We’ve got to play that way. We’ve got to enjoy the moment.”