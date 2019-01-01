CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



1. MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Mazi Smith

So far so good for the Wolverines, as three of Jim Harbaugh’s future players have shined thus far. Defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been among the most consistent performers, regardless of position, at the event. Offensive lineman Trente Jones has won most of his one-on-one reps during practices and should provide the Wolverines with some much-needed help up front when he arrives on campus. Quinten Johnson had his best day of practice on Tuesday and seems to be trending in the right direction as the game approaches. It’s hard to imagine a better start for the Michigan contingent.



2. ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Evan Neal

Evan Neal continues his year-long positive trajectory, as the massive offensive lineman shined at both tackle and guard on Tuesday, putting a bow on a week of practice that saw him separate himself from the pack as one of the truly elite linemen at an all-star event. Defensive back Jordan Battle was one of Sunday’s top performers, as he showed an impressive blend of length and speed, closing on the ball as well as any player in attendance. And while defensive back Christian Williams had an uneven Tuesday, his solid play in the previous days more than made up for that.

3. AUBURN TIGERS

Bo Nix

Auburn signee Bo Nix has been the best and most consistent quarterback at the event by a wide margin. And while he hasn’t been perfect, Nix has spent the first three practices making throws the other quarterbacks in attendance simply could not. Nix operates with an aura of confidence and has the arm strength to go with it. Wide receiver George Pickens has backed up his five-star ranking this week, as he’s managed to stand out in nearly every drill and competition. Pickens is the type of rare prospect that could be a major part of the Tigers' offense from the moment he arrives on campus.



4. MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS

Nathan Pickering

Defensive tackle commit Nathan Pickering had his best day of a solid week on Tuesday, as he showed to be incredibly athletic for a lineman his size. The Mississippi State pledge flashed versatility as he slipped past guards with a quick first step and a litany of pass-rush moves. Fellow defensive lineman Charles Moore has also outperformed his current ranking and looked consistently great in each of the week’s first three workouts.



5. ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

