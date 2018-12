The first practice was technically a walk-through, but the skill positions players still went one-on-one Sunday night at the Under Armour All-American Game practices.

Featured players include:





WR:

George Pickens

Jeremiah Payton

John Dunmore

Jonathan Mingo

Stanley King

Dylan Wright

Chase Roberts





DB:

Jaden Davis

Jeremiah Criddell

Brendan Gant

Jamal Morris

Jordan Battle

Julian Barnett

Mykael Wright

Marquez Beason

Jordan Clark

Christian Williams

Sheridan Jones