 OrangeandBlueNews - Two-sport star Michael Trigg sees an opportunity at Illinois
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 21:00:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Two-sport star Michael Trigg sees an opportunity at Illinois

Alec Busse
Staff Writer

Michael Trigg’s first sport wasn’t football or basketball, it was soccer. The 6-foot-4 215-poud Trigg soon moved on to football, however, and it was a good choice. He’s considered one of the top ti...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}