OrangeandBlueNews - Two-sport star Michael Trigg sees an opportunity at Illinois

Two-sport star Michael Trigg sees an opportunity at Illinois
Michael Trigg’s first sport wasn’t football or basketball, it was soccer. The 6-foot-4 215-poud Trigg soon moved on to football, however, and it was a good choice. He’s considered one of the top ti...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news