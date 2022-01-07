Trent Frazier "heater" provides a spark for Illini in Maryland win

No, not when the clock winds down and his team is on the verge of a win. But instead, Frazier gets the goosebumps when he goes on one of his trademark “heaters” as he did in the Illini’s 76-64 victory over Maryland on Thursday night.

Frazier scored 16 points in the Illini’s fourth straight win, and his personal 11-0 run, which included a layup and trio of triples, in the second half erased Maryland’s lead and eventually put the Illini up 57-50 midway through the second half. Illinois never looked back in route to their first 4-0 start in Big Ten play since 2009-10.

“I tend to go on those heaters where I’m just feeling good,” Frazier said after the game. “Coach drew up a play to give me a shot. So, I’ve seen one go in and I had another opportunity, so I took another. Just playing with confidence in those areas, I’m getting out in transition freely. just playing my game.”

Brad Underwood doesn’t look at Frazier when he thinks a heater might be coming for his senior guard. But of course, he notices that Frazier is heating up, and as Underwood said, good coaches will draw plays for their players to score.

“We’ve seen that now, a lot in his career,” Underwood said. “And the good thing with Trent is it doesn’t matter if he’s 1-for-100, it’s the next shot for him and he finds an opportunity and he jumps up and knocks them down. He gets a couple of looks and gets that feeling now, we all know he’s very capable of 30 in a half.”

Frazier’s teammates – including national player of the year candidate Kofi Cockburn – just sit back and enjoy the runs that Frazier goes on, and it’s hard not to see the smile that Cockburn wears up and down the court when Frazier is on a scoring streak.

“It’s incredible, man,” Cockburn said. “He goes on those heaters, every time I see it, I’m just like wow. I want to watch it. If you watch my face after he shoots it, I’m always smiling. It’s a joy to watch him do what he does. It’s really important to us. We have games like this where we may not shoot it well and he can get on a heater and do what he does.”

Frazier has experienced basically everything that a college basketball player can in his five-year career with Illinois. He’s been a part of bad teams. He’s been a part of a team that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

That’s why it wasn’t a surprise to Underwood to walk into the locker room when Illinois was trailing 34-30 and see Frazier and fellow super senior Da’Monte Williams already coaching the team through areas that needed to be corrected before the second half.

“Trent’s always great because I asked him, I said, ‘it might help if you make a shot tonight,’ Underwood said. “Trent said, ‘I got you.’ Trent has a great way about it and a great respect, great confidence. He’s been through it. But I walked in the locker room at halftime and it’s just okay, everybody is good and it was very professional, very businesslike and they knew what they had to do.”

Illinois opened the second half with buckets on four of their first five possessions, but they struggled to get stops and to eat into the Maryland lead before the first media timeout. They did cut the lead from six points to five points, and Frazier’s tight defense on Maryland guard Eric Ayala helped spark a few stops in a row after the media timeout.

“I thought Trent did an unbelievable job tonight of making Ayala’s opportunities very difficult,” Underwood said.

Ayala did finish with 16 points, but only six of those came in the second half and three of them came on a loose ball that Ayala picked up and buried for a three, so Frazier really put the clamps on Ayala in the second half, which was big in the Illini’s efforts to move to 4-0 in conference play.

Frazier doesn’t plan to go on the scoring steaks, he just tries to play in a rhythm. He wants to play in the flow of the game. Don’t try to make things happen when they aren’t there. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy the scorching hot scoring steaks he’ll go on.

“I just kind of tend to play in rhythm,” Frazier said. “I just feel myself and I feel calm. I take the shots when I’m open. I kind of love going on those heaters where I just hit three, four in a row and just playing throughout the flow of the game.”