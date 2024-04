Orange and Blue News breaks down the current list of transfer on the Fighting Illini radar, including top targets and a watch list.

The portal window is open and Illinois is deeply involved with a growing list of potential transfers, including some headliners on the market.

Coach Brad Underwood is in roster construction mode to fill in the holes on a team that loses a big chunk of its production, including All-Big Ten performers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask.