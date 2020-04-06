News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 13:05:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Transfer Christian Bell looks to boost Illini pass rush

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Getting to the quarterback hasn't been a strong suit for the Illinois defense, and with the team leader in sacks Oluwale Betiku Jr. declaring early for the NFL Draft, Lovie Smith was looking to boo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}