Transfer big man Dain Dainja joins Illinois program
Illinois made the addition of Baylor transfer forward Dain Dainja official on Tuesday. A former four-star prospect that ranked 104th nationally in the 2020 class coming out of high school announced...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news