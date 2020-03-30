Top tight end prospect Elijah Arroy adds Illinois offer
2021 tight end Elijah Arroyo from Frisco (Texas) Independence just added a new offer from Illinois. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound prospect talked about his new Big Ten offer and updated his recruitment i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news