Top 25 forward AJ Casey has visits in mind
AURORA, Ill. – Against the Tulsa Hawks on Saturday afternoon at the Prep Hoops Chi-Town Tip Off, AJ Casey put his full arsenal of skills on display. Playing with the Meanstreets 17U, the 6-foot-8 C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news