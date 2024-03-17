Several talented players have already entered the portal, typically due to either being a graduate transfer or having their coach fired. Here is a look at 12 players who should generate serious interest in the NCAA transfer portal, which starts Monday.

1. Junior guard Jordan Ivy-Curry is a gifted scorer, who has bounced around a bit, going to Texas-San Antonio for two years, then one year at Pacific, and then back to the Roadrunners. Now, he is leaving UTSA for good after averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in an off the bench role. Ivy-Curry managed his points in just 27.3 minutes per game. Ivy-Curry made his debut Dec. 17 against Oregon State, and had 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds. That was just a warm-up. He had 38 points and four three-pointers in a 112-103 loss vs. Florida Atlantic in triple overtime Jan. 21, and then later had 33 points and went 5 of 9 on three-pointers in a 77-73 win at SMU on March 2. He reached 20-plus points in 10 of 21 games, but the Roadrunners finished 11-21 overall and 5-13 in the AAC.

2. Cal Poly senior guard Kobe Sanders averaged an impressive 19.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He was targeted in every game plan with the Mustangs going 4-28 overall. He shot 45.9 percent from the field and 33.9 percent on three-pointers. The 6-8, 205-pounder scored at least 30 points in six games, with a season-high 35 points against UC-Riverside in a 84-78 loss Feb. 24. Sanders had one double-double with 32 points and 10 boards in a 83-73 loss at Hawaii on Jan. 27. His lone matchup against a high-major program, he had 19 points and went 5 of 18 at Oregon State in a 70-63 double overtime loss Dec. 4.

3. Starting with a Pepperdine theme, the Waves went 13-20 and finished sixth in the West Coast Conference, and it cost Lorenzo Romar his coaching job. Romar was hired as an assistant coach at Loyola Marymount. Will any follow? Sophomore center Jevon Porter is the younger brother of NBA players Michael Porter (Nuggets) and Jontay Porter (Raptors). The 6-11, 220-pound Jevon Porter averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, and he shot 29.8 percent on three-pointers. Porter made his debut Dec. 17 at Louisville, and he started to his his stride in January. He had 24 points and 12 rebound sin a 68-61 loss vs. Loyola Marymount on Jan. 20. He erupted for 28 points and 11 rebounds in a 102-43 blowout win over Pacific in the West Coast Tournament on March 5. He had 20-plus points in seven of 21 games.

4. Junior power forward Michael Ajayi arrived from the junior college ranks and averaged 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds, and shot an impressive 47 percent from three-point land. Ajayi had a monster game with 30 points and 17 rebounds in a 89-70 win at Pacific on Feb. 21. He also had 31 points and 12 boards in a 82-68 loss vs. UNLV on Nov. 17. Ajayi scored at least 20 points in 11 games and had 17 double-doubles for points and rebounds.

5. Teams wanting a long-range shooter, junior guard Houston Mallette has a beautiful stroke at 41.5 percent from three-point land en route to 14.7 points per game. The three-year starter has made 192 of 512 three-pointers (37.5 percent) in 94 career games. Mallette had 31 points and went 5 of 6 on three-point shooting in a 90-82 loss vs. Indiana State on Nov. 22. He also had 26 points and five three-pointers against UNLV on Nov. 17. Mallette’s top game in the Big West was when he had 28 points and went 5 of 8 from beyond the arc in a 93-89 loss at Portland on Feb. 3.

6. Pennsylvania had a rough season going 11-18 overall and 3-11 in the Ivy League, but senior guard Clark Slajchert got numbers. He averaged 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, and his jumper is impressive at 42.2 percent. Slajchert went 121 of 319 on three-pointers for 37.9 percent in 74 games. Slajchert scored a season-high 33 points and went 5 of 8 on three-pointers in a 93-92 overtime loss on Dec. 2. He also had 32 points and in a 71-64 loss vs. Brown on Feb. 17, and 31 points in a 83-80 overtime loss at Maryland-Eastern Shore on Nov. 18. He scored 20-plus points in 10 games this season. Colleges will surely watch Slajchert scoring 17 points against Kentucky in a 81-66 loss Dec. 9.

7. Houston Christian had a rough season at 6-23 overall and 4-14 in the Southland, but that didn’t deter Marcus Greene’s effectiveness. Greene started off at Sacramento State, transferred to junior college and then landed at Houston Christian. He averaged 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. What will open eyes is that he shot 45.1 percent from three-point land (61 of 143) and a good shooting stroke usually translates. Greene also played well against some high major teams — BYU (18 points), Oklahoma State (16), Texas A&M (18) and Texas (15). He also struggled against Texas Christian with five points. In the five games against Big 12/SEC opponents he combined to go 28 of 59 from the field and 9 of 19 on three-pointers. He also had a season-high 30 points and went 6 of 10 on three-pointers in a 91-79 loss vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Feb. 26.

8. Maine senior forward Peter Filipovity was productive night-in, night out for the Black Bears. He averaged 14.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, and was 56.2 percent from the field. He scored 20-plus points in nine games and had nine double-doubles for points and rebounds. Filipovity saved some of his best ball toward the end of the season, getting a season-high 27 points and seven rebounds in a 71-65 win over Massachusetts-Lowell on March 5. Filipovity played a pair of high-major programs and had 16 points and 13 boards against Minnesota in a 80-62 win on Dec. 29, and he had eight points and eight rebounds in a 74-51 loss at Central Florida on Dec. 18. Filipovity also had 23 points and 12 boards against upstart South Florida on Nov. 22 in a 70-59 win.

9. Vasean Allette arrived from Canada with good buzz before going to Old Dominion. Coach Jeff Jones had serious health issues and the Monarchs had a rough year, with Jones retiring. Allette was dismissed by the interim coach and his last game was James Madison on Jan. 24. Schools will do their due diligence on Allette, but on the court, he averaged 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He shot a respectable 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. Allette had over 20 points in six games, with a season-high 30 points and seven boards in a 84-79 loss at William & Mary on Dec. 6. He had 28 points in a 90-75 loss at Arkansas State on Jan. 6, and 27 points and eight assists in a 91-66 win over Marshall on Jan. 18.

10. Dartmouth senior small forward Dusan Neskovic started the season off with a bang, scoring 23 points in front of the Cameron Crazies at Duke on Nov. 6. He also had 14 points, nine rebounds and four three-pointers in a 69-53 loss at Vanderbilt on Dec. 30. The season unraveled on the Big Green, finishing 6-21 overall and 2-12 in the Ivy League for last place, but Neskovic averaged 16.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, and shot 36.3 percent on three-pointers (49 of 135). The native of Bosnia & Herzegovina scored at least 20 points in nine out of 23 games he played in this season. He scored a season-high 24 in a 66-65 loss at Saint Louis on Nov. 25.

11. Senior wing Marcus Foster made a big jump for his fourth year of college, averaging 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is a steady three-point threat at 33.3 percent for his career, but the extra attempts lowered his senior percentage to 29.7. Foster showed off his rebounding prowess with five double-doubles, including having 17 points and 15 boards at Citadel on Jan. 31. Furman didn’t have any big showcase games, but he did have 18 points and seven boards against Wyoming on Nov. 19, and followed with 27 points in a loss at UAB six days later. Foster had back-to-back 30-point performances against Liberty and Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 10, Nov. 16-17), plus 16 points and four three-pointers in that event against Belmont.