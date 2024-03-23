Players from low and mid-majors dominated the list of players who entered the portal Friday, but a few power conference players are sprinked. Furman junior point guard JP Pegues headlines the list. He helped the Paladins reach the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23, where they upset Virginia before falling to San Diego State. Then he put together an impressive season this year.

1. Furman junior point guard JP Pegues averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season. He shot 36.2 percent on three-pointers and 87.5 percent at the free-throw line. Pegues had a season-high 35 points and six three-pointers in a 85-77 loss at Western Carolina on Feb. 28. He also had 33 points and six three-pointers in a 74-72 loss at Samford on Feb. 21. Pegues had 21 points and six assists in a 97-83 loss at Arkansas on Dec. 4.

2. USC junior wing Kobe Johnson averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game this season. He shot 31.3 percent on three-pointers, and is the younger brother of Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson. Johnson had 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 93-79 win over Stanford on Jan. 6. He also had 19 points and four assists in a 78-65 win over Arizona on March 9.

3. Brown junior power forward Nana Owusu-Anane averaged 14.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game this season. He even made 22 three-pointers and had 11 double-doubles for points and rebounds. Owusu-Anane played a pair of high-major opponents. He had 13 points and 11 rebounds in a 81-70 loss at USC on Nov. 19, and added 15 points and nine rebounds in a 74-54 loss at Providence on Dec. 10. Owusu-Anane had a season-high 21 points in a 84-83 loss vs. Cornell on Jan. 20.

4. Junior center Andrew Morgan of North Dakota State averaged 12.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season. He helped fill the void with Grant Nelson transferring to Alabama. He’s a career 57.9 percent shooter in 85 games. Morgan had 31 points in a 82-78 overtime win over Missouri-Kansas City on Feb. 8. He also had 27 points and two three-pointers in a 73-68 victory over North Dakota on Feb. 24. His lone high major opponent, he had nine points in a 89-60 loss at Creighton Nov. 11.

5. Redshirt junior forward VonCameron Davis of Kent State averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. The lefty knows his way in the paint on post-up attempts, but also made 33 percent of his three-pointers. Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds in a 67-59 win over regular season champion Toledo in the MAC Tournament on March 14. He also had 20 points points vs. the Rockets to end the regular season March 8. Davis reached double figures in all but six games played.

6. Florida State junior point guard Primo Spears averaged 10.6 points and 2.1 assists per game off the bench this season. He previously played at Duquesne and Georgetown. Spears has a strong pull-up mid-range jumper game, but is 29.2 percent in his career on three-pointers. Spears reached double digits in 17 of 24 games played after becoming eligible Dec. 16. Spears had 17 points against North Carolina in a 92-67 loss in the ACC Tournament on March 14, and also had 17 points in a 101-92 loss at Louisville on Feb. 3. Spears averaged 16.0 points and 5.3 assists per game at Georgetown a year ago, and had 37 points and 11 assists in a 95-82 loss against Xavier on Jan. 21, 2023.

7. Tennessee-Martin junior point guard Jordan Sears averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 rebounds per game, and shot 43.2 percent from three-point land. He played his first two years at Gardner-Webb. Sears scored at least 30 points in six different games, including 37 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and seven three-pointers in a 106-82 win over Lindenwood on Feb. 22. Sears had 21 points in a 87-63 loss at Mississippi State on Nov. 11, and had 20 points and four three-pointers in a 81-67 loss at NC State on Dec. 12.

8. Junior forward Daniel Rivera of Bryant averaged 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season. He started off at Odessa College, was expected to play for Saint Louis, but ended up at Bryant his sophomore year, where he redshirted. Rivera, who is from Puerto Rico, has quality bounce and finishes at the rim, but isn’t a three-point threat. He had 29 points and 12 boards in a 89-67 loss at UMass-Lowell on Feb. 29. Rivera also had 25 points and nine boards in a 89-74 win at New Hampshire on Jan. 13.

9. Junior wing Tyree Ihenacho of North Dakota averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The smooth Ihenacho played at North Dakota his freshman year, then two years at James Madison before returning to the Hawks. Ihenacho scored at least 20 points in seven games, including 22 points and five three-pointers in a 83-75 loss at Nebraska on Dec. 20, and 24 points and eight assists in a 95-66 win over South Dakota on March 2. He became eligible Dec. 16.