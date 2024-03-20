Rutgers senior center Clifford Omoruyi sent some Big Ten shockwaves by announcing he was entering the portal. Omoruyi was ranked No. 42 overall in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com, and he's been a three-year starter with the Scarlet Knights and has 221 career blocks.



1. Rutgers senior center Clifford Omoruyi is plug and play at just about any program outside of a few that already have established centers. he averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. He played a little less this season, so his numbers went down in points and rebounds, but up in blcoks. The 6-foot-11, 240-pounder had nine double-doubles for points and rebounds. He had 19 points and 15 boards against Michigan on Feb. 29, and he had a crazy stat line of 13 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocked shots in a 78-56 win vs. Wisconsin.

2. The 6-1, 175-pound Khalil Brantley from the Bronx, N.Y. became a consistent force for La Salle. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He shot 32.6 percent on three-pointers, so that is one area he can improve. Brantley had a season-high 30 points against Southern Indiana on Nov. 18, and he had 29 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in a crazy 106-99 triple overtime loss at Temple on Nov. 29. He also had 23 points vs. a then healthy Miami in a loss Dec. 16.

3. The 6-2, 175-pound Koren Johnson of Washington made a nice jump his sophomore to 11.1 points and 2.7 assists per game. He could be poised for another jump coming up and he drained 37.3 percent from three-point range. Johnson had 30 points and six three-pointers in a 85-65 win over Stanford on Feb. 15, and he had 23 points and four assists in a 74-68 win at Washington State on March 7. He reached double figures in 18 contests.

4. What could go wrong seemed to go wrong this season for Arkansas senior wing Davonte Davis, but the lefty is poised to bounce back. The numbers weren’t pretty with him averaging 5.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season. If you go glass half full, he averaged 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds a contest last year. He shot 34.6 percent from three-point land. His high points came in the 2023 NCAA Tournament when he had 25 points and eight rebounds in a shocking 72-71 win over Kansas to reach the Sweet 16. That’s the version that has him ranked at No. 4 today.

5. Technically, San Jose State junior point guard Alvaro Cardenas squeezed into the portal before midnight, but after studying his play this season, he’s a ready-made point guard. The native of Granada, Spain, averaged 13.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, plus shot 38.5 percent from three-point land. HIs best statistics might be that he averaged 2.1 turnovers a game in 35.5 minutes of action. The 6-1, 182-pounder played one high-major conference foe in Texas Tech, which was a 56-42 loss on Nov. 12. He had 14 points and four assists. The Mountain West was strong this season, and he had 21 points and six assists in a 81-78 loss vs. San Diego State on Jan. 9, and he had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 72-62 loss vs. Colorado State on March 13.

6. Small forward Jamiya Neal broke out this season with Arizona State, and averaged 11.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The 6-6, 185-pounder will need to improve his three-point shooting, shooting 27.5 percent this season. Neal had a season-high 21 points in a 79-61 win over Oregon State on Feb. 14. He also had 19 points and seven rebounds in a 76-73 win vs. Colorado on Jan. 6. Neal reached double figures in 19 contests this season.

7. Florida Gulf Coast junior small forward Zach Anderson averaged 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, and shot an impressive 45.9 percent on three-pointers. He is shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc in 111 career games. The 6-7, 205-pounder knows how to score and reached 20-plus points in five games, and he was held to single digits in just eight games. He had a season-high 26 points against Queens in a 90-81 win on Feb. 24. Anderson also had 21 points and 10 boards in a 72-68 upset win over Florida Atlantic on Dec. 30.

8. Junior forward Joe Charles of Louisiana-Lafayette is intriguing at 6-7 and 195 pounds, and he can step out and shoot. He averaged 11.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Charles shot 34 percent from three-point land and had 11 double-doubles. Charles had 23 points and nine boards and went 4 of 5 on three-pointers in a 91-85 loss to Wright State on Nov. 20. He also had 22 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and went 4 o f7 on three-pointers in a 85-77 win over Coastal Carolina on Jan. 6.

9. Merrimack sophomore guard Jordan Derkack has a chance to show that the NEC producers quality players. His former center teammate Jordan Minor transferred to Virginia last year, and it was a tough adjustment. The 6-5, 205-pounder averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 27.5 percent on three-pointers and that will need to improve. He topped 30 points twice — 34 in a 82-79 overtime win at Long Island on Feb. 8, and 33 in a 74-68 win over UMass-Lowell on Dec. 2.