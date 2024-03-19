Tuesday wasn't quite as intensive in terms of numbers that entered the transfer portal, but the night ended with a flourish. Stanford center Maxime Raynaud, Tennessee-Chattanooga power forward Sam Alexis and Fairfield guard Jalen Leach all entered the portal in the late evening, and will be key targets for various colleges.

1. Flip a coin between Maxime Raynaud and Kanaan Carlyle for No. 1 spot. The 7-1, 250-pound Raynaud from Paris, France blossomed this season. he averaged 15.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, and even went 22 of 61 on three-pointers. Raynaud had 29 points and six boards, and went 5 of 6 on three-pointers in a 82-71 loss at Arizona on Feb. 4. He also had 29 point and eight rebounds in a 85-73 loss at Oregon State. He had 12 double-doubles for points and rebounds.

2. Freshman point guard Kanaan Carlyle was a big prep star and showed what he could do in his one year with the Cardinal. He averaged 11.5 points and two assists per game, and he shot 32.0 percent on three-pointers. Carlyle started his season Dec. 17, and when he was on, he was on. He had 28 points and eight boards in 100-82 win over Arizona. he also had 31 points and three three-pointers in a 89-75 loss vs. Washington State on Jan. 18. He hit a wall in early February and the team started to lose.

3. Michigan sophomore center Tarris Reed emerged to average nine points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season. He was the No. 31 overall player in the class of 2022 by Rivals.com. Reed proved what he could do against some of the better teams in the country. He had 20 points and five rebounds in a 88-73 loss vs. Illinois on Jan. 18. He also had 11 points and five rebounds in a 83-78 win over Stanford. Star center Maxime Raynaud had 14 points and eight boards in the loss.

4. Jackson State junior wing Ken Evans Jr. won SWAC player of the year after he averaged 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He gradually got better each year and is a 36.9 three-point shooter for his career. Evans scored in double figures in all but two games, and poured in 33 points in the fourth game of the season, a 88-66 loss at Loyola Marymount. He played against Memphis, Missouri, Georgetown, Gonzaga and Northwestern and got buckets against all of them. He had a season-high 37 points and seven three-pointers in a 89-84 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

5. Tennessee-Chattanooga sophomore power forward Sam Alexis will be popular with his bouncy athleticism and he can even play outside a bit. he averaged 10.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game for the Mocs. Alexis had two high-major non-conference opponents, starting with Louisville, and he had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a 81-71 win Nov. 10. He also had 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 101-66 loss at Auburn on Dec. 30. He had a season-high 22 points and 15 boards against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 19. He finished with nine double-doubles.

6. Sophomore Ja’Kobi Gillespie is a smooth and efficient point guard and athletic enough to draw high major Division I football offers. The 6-1, 180-pounder had a terrific year for Belmont in averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 assists per game, plus 38.7 percent from three-point land. Gillespie scored in double figures in every game but one, and he had 13 points in 19 minutes in a 100-68 loss against Arizona, the toughest opponent he faced. He scored a season-high 26 points against Southern Illinois on Feb. 14, and reached 20-plus points in seven contests.

7. Point guards are always at a premium and Leland Walker showed good quickness and he played with an edge under up-and-coming coach A.W. Hamilton of Eastern Kentucky. He averaged 15.4 points and 4.1 assists per game this season. Walker had a season-high 29 points in a 89-76 win over North Florida on Jan. 27. He also had 20 points and six assists in a 111-67 loss at Alabama, and he had 12 on the road in a loss at Purdue.

8. Tai’Reon Joseph has definitely bounced around, but something clicked for him this past season at Southern. The 6-3, 175-pound junior averaged 20.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, and he shot 30.6 percent on three-pointers. He played against the likes of TCU, UNLV, Arizona, Illinois, Marquette and Mississippi State, so plenty of film to watch, and he scored in doubles figures in all of them. He poured in 27 points and grabbed seven boards in a 60-59 upset win over Mississippi State on Dec. 3. He scored a season-high 33 points and made 8 of 19 three-pointers in a 74-65 win over Florida A&M on Jan. 13.

9. Jyare Davis has done a terrific job of developing his all-around game and a number of players have become better under coach Martin Inglesby and done well at bigger programs. The 6-7, 215-pound Davis averaged 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and he shot 46.6 percent from the field. Davis didn’t have many showcase games against high-major opponents, but he did have 19 points in a 87-80 win over Xavier on Dec. 5. He scored a season-high 29 points, plus 17 boards, in a 71-68 win over Stony Brook on Jan. 18. He had eight double-doubles for points and rebounds.

9. Senior wing Jalen Leach averaged 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the 22-12 Stags. The two-year stater has made 90 career three-pointers and averaged 32.1 percent. Leach didn’t play a high-major opponent. but he had 29 points and eight boards in a 76-67 win over Saint Peter’s and he had 27 against Quinnipiac. Leach had four games with at least four assists.