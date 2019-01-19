Bezhanishvili develops game in the mold of his idol Nikola Jokic
Champaign – Gonzaga bound and five-star center Drew Timme warmed up on a side hoop before his work out at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Oct. 20.Timme was on his official visit to Illinois, all t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news