Three-star small forward Christian Braun from Overland Park (KS) Blue Valley Northwestern is one of several prospects in the class of 2019 that Illinois will bring in for official visits this fall.

The 6-foot-6 Braun had a strong summer on the EYBL circuit running with MOKAN Elite and he picked up high major offers and interest. He has trimmed down his list and now has a handful of visits on tap, including Illinois.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Braun to talk about his upcoming visit and update his recruitment.