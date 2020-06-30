OrangeandBlueNews - Three-star OLB Keith Cooper checks in

Three-star OLB Keith Cooper checks in
Last October, Illinois became the first Power 5 school to offer three-star outside linebacker Keith Cooper from Dickinson (Texas). Since then,m Cooper has taken a campus visit to Illinois and he st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news