Three-star offensive lineman Logan Howland adds Illinois offer
Illinois continues to be very active recruiting the state of New Jersey, and another offer is out to a prospect from The Hun School, a top prep school in Princeton (NJ). Illinois offer three-star p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news