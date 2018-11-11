Three-star offensive lineman Jakai Clark commits to Illinois
Illinois picked up a commitment on Sunday from three-star offensive lineman Jakai Clark from Loganville (GA) Grayson.
Clark becomes the first offensive lineman to pledge to the Illini in the class of 2019, and the 10th commitment overall.
Orange and Blue News spoke to Clark to get his take on his pledge to the Fighting Illini.
