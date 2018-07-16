Three-star forward Dontaie Allen is blowing up
Illinois assistant coach Jamall Walker watched Dontaie Allen in the spring and liked what he saw. Once he was able to get Head Coach Brad Underwood to see him it was time for an offer for the 6-foot-6 scorer.
Orange and Blue News got a chance to talk to Allen about his game, his emergence on the national scene and his interest in Illinois.
