Numerous high-priority targets were on campus Saturday for the Illini hosted Junior Day, including East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star safety Antonio Johnson, the state’s top-ranked prospect.

This was Johnson’s second trip to Illinois, and he was glad to be back in Champaign again.

“My first time here I watched a game, and it was a really nice experience,” Johnson said. “It was really my first time going to a college game, and it definitely made me want to come back again, so it was nice to get back. This time, it’s more about seeing some of the campus and talking to the coaches and getting to know them better.”