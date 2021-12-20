The Block I Report: In-state targets top 2023 board
With the early signing period in the rear view mirror, our Illinois football coverage turns to the class of 2023.
In the first Block I Report of the cycle, we break down the top prospect on the Illini board, plus an extensive watch list in the class.
TOP TARGETS
Defensive tackle Ahmad Moten is the top unsigned 2022 highs school prospect on the Illini board. He's a priority for Illinois, and head coach Bret Bielema has been personally involved in the recruitment and was recently in Florida to visit him.
Moten picked up several offers following his senior season at Cardinal Gibbons, so he elected to wait until the February signing period. He took an official visit to Iowa State and has scheduled trips to Oklahoma and Tennessee. Moten plans one other visit in January before signing, and Illinois is hoping to get that locked in. He's set to announce a top 5 on Tuesday.
MORE: Moten sets B12 and SEC visits
COMMIT WATCH: 2.0
FUTURECAST TREND: N/A
COMMIT WATCH SCALE
5.0: Commitment is imminent and a FutureCast has been entered.
4.0: Illinois is a favorite and a commitment is attainable.
3.0: Illinois has a plausible chance to close on the prospect.
2.0: The prospect is unlikely to commit at this time.
UNRANKED: Illinois is a long shot and there's no chance for a commitment.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news