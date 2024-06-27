The Block I Report: Decisions near for Illini targets
Decisions are nearing for prospects who recently took official visits to Illinois. The Illini recruiting class currently stands at 10 commitments and is ranked No. 64 in the Rivals.com team recrui...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news