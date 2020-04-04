THE 3-2-1: What we learned from the Illini basketball season
In the latest 3-21 story, hoops analyst Brad Sturdy breaks down three things we learned from the Illinois basketball season and two open questions for next year. We also get a bonus prediction from...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news