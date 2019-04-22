The 3-2-1: What we learned from Illinois spring football
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Spring football is in the books after the Illini finished up last week. In the latest edition of the the 3-2-1, Orange and Blue News breaks down what we learned and two open questions headed into t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news