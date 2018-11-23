CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Marcus Stripling Rivals.com

TOP UNDECIDED PLAYERS: Midwest | Southeast | Florida | Mid-Atlantic | West The start of the Early Signing Period is just a month way, with most of the class of 2019 prospects likely to put pen to National Letters of Intent. Despite the time to make a decision winding down, there are still plenty of big-name prospects still undecided. Today, we take a look at some uncommitted prospects in Texas that fans will be keeping a close eye on down the stretch.

Contenders: Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida Breakdown: Banks is having an excellent senior season and the combination of his decommitment from LSU and some updated evaluations has led to a recruiting explosion over the past month. When Banks backed off his LSU pledge, most thought he would end up at Alabama or Texas A&M, but the Gators, Longhorns and Seminoles have all become a factor recently. Banks was on campus at Texas earlier this month and recently announced that he will officially visit Florida State next month.



Contenders: Oklahoma State, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia Breakdown: Glass has become a popular name among schools looking for a running back, adding new offers throughout the fall. He recently took official visits to Ohio State and Alabama, but with the Buckeyes recently landing a running back commit and Alabama waiting on five-star Trey Sanders, Glass might not have a spot at either school if Signing Day were today. Georgia also recently landed a commit of its own at the position, putting the Cowboys in the driver’s seat going forward. But if three of the top programs in the country are going to come calling for Glass late, other schools could join the mix down the stretch. If Texas were to miss on Sanders and Noah Cain, could Glass become an option?

Contenders: Stanford, Texas, Florida Breakdown: The Austin native recently took an official visit to nearby Texas, reopening the door after most assumed he was bound for Stanford. It would be a big blow for the Longhorns to see him leave their backyard and the visit served as a great chance for the school to give a big pitch. Higgins spoke highly of Texas after the trip, but he had the same message after visiting Florida. Higgins has said he’s done taking visits and is focusing on weighing his options before making a final decision and he’s savvy enough to keep everyone guessing until the end.

Contenders: Illinois, Texas, Houston, Arizona State Breakdown: Hookfin’s strong senior season is catching the eye of new programs, throwing a wrench into a recruitment that started out looking like it would be a battle between several Group of Five programs. Illinois has long felt good about its position, especially considering the school’s recent success in Texas and the fact that he already took a visit to campus this fall. But the recent offer from Texas complicates things for everyone involved. The chance to stay in state and play for the Horns might be too much to pass up, but Hookfin is still expected to take additional official visits before making a decision.