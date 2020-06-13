Texas defender Justin Macias lists Illinois in top 5
Illinois cracked the top five on Saturday for safety Justin Macias from Hempstead (Texas), a versatile defender who picked up an offer from the Illini this spring. Orange and Blue News caught up wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news