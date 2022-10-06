CHAMPAIGN, Ill.–Fighting Illini senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has been named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team, as voted on by media covering the league and announced Thursday by the conference office.

An addition to the Illinois roster this season after transferring from Texas Tech, Shannon is the only honoree on the 11-member team who is not a returning Big Ten player.

Shannon averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season as a junior. He shot 45.5% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range while helping the Red Raiders to an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.

He scored in double figures 12 times, led by a season-high 23 points in a win over West Virginia (1/22/22). He also had 20-point outings in wins against TCU (2/12/22) and Montana State (3/18/22) in the NCAA Tournament first round, and posted a double-double with 18 points and career-high 12 rebounds in a victory over Tennessee (12/7/21).

Shannon also was a 2021-22 first-team Academic All-Big 12 selection.



