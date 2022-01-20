Team chemistry key as Illini work Curbelo back into lineup
CHAMPAIGN – It’s never easy losing in double overtime. When a team is leading the Big Ten Conference with the goal of tearing up March Madness, a loss is a loss. But there was something a little di...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news