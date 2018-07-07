CHAMPAIGN – It’s mid-summer. The mind wanders on these long, hot afternoons. Perhaps there’s a chance to day dream about big wins, recruiting victories and facility improvement. So as the Illini say there’s still groundwork to be done on the basketball court, the football program looks for moral victories and steps in the right direction and the DIA is looking everywhere to scrounge up the money to rebuild the south end of campus, it has some folks making comparisons to the past. They all had their warts, but there were big years back in the day. With time on our side now, is there a guy you miss the most? Such as Ron Zook, Bruce Weber or Ron Guenther?

Head coach Ron Zook (R) of the Illinois Fighting Illini walks with players on the sideline during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium November 10, 2007 in Columbus, Ohio. Illinois defeated Ohio State 28-21. Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

RON ZOOK

Zook was never considered a football mastermind, but the unrivaled recruiter saw a brief spike and a breathtaking run to the Rose Bowl. After reshaping his coaching staff and giving coordinators more freedom, the Illini reached bowl games in his last two seasons. Recruiting had suffered a bit, but the Illini haven’t come close to matching his progress. Back to back bowl seasons. Enough said. Football is a tough hire in Champaign-Urbana. No one wants to admit to mediocrity, but there’s also a lesson to be learned about knowing what you’ve got and what you can get. The Zooker wasn’t exactly coming off a high when he was brought to town, exiled from powerhouse Florida to a program challenged like the Illini. “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,’’ Illini linebacker Brit Miller said years ago. But he brought hope with his ability to recruit and land a pack of assistants who also knew where to find the blue-chippers, how to get them to campus and, most importantly, the way to close the deal. Zook’s pipelines stretched to Florida and Washington, D.C., plus his staff could find talent overlooked in states such as Ohio and Michigan. The Illini haven’t recruited the city of Chicago like the Zooker in the recent years before him or after him. Assuredly, the rest of the Big Ten was using Zook’s lack of momentum in a negative recruiting blitz, but the Illini still put together nationally ranked defenses under Vic Koenning in the final two years and landed players such as Nathan Scheelhaase and scored bowl wins over Baylor and UCLA. Any bowl game is better than no bowl game. Zook finished his career 34-51 in seven seasons at Illinois with the trip to Pasadena and the upset at No. 1 Ohio State as the high-water marks. Since his firing, the Illini have posted a 22-51 record with one bowl game appearance. It’s been a long time since football was fun at Illinois. Lovie Smith heads into his third season with five wins and renewed recruiting enthusiasm, but there’s still little light at the end of the tunnel.

BRUCE WEBER

Like the guy who followed Bob Knight at Indiana or the poor soul who took the job at UCLA after John Wooden’s retirement, Weber hit town after Bill Self, the wildly popular coach who turned the Illini into the nation’s rising star. Few could stand up to the comparison. Everyone knows the story. Weber coached the Illini to their only national title game appearance, failed to recruit to the level of Self and got the axe when his final team lost 12 of its last 14 games. He went from BAM to a tearful exit. “It’s been a tough day,’’ said Weber, unconventionally attending a press conference for his own firing. “I will always remember April 30, 2003. My first press conference when I proudly became coach here. I will also remember March 9, 2012. My last day here.’’ Just like Zook, Weber was caught in the cross hairs of an athletic director who wanted to make changes. But as the Illini look to climb out of the bottom depths of the enlarged Big Ten, Weber resurrected a career in Self’s shadow at Kansas State. Out in the Big 12, Weber was given the freedom to build his own coaching staff and made better decisions with his hires. Weber has proven his value as a power conference coach. In the six years since he left Champaign flanked by his family, Weber has won 125 games, played in the NCAA Tournament four times and reached the Elite Eight last spring. After winning early at Kansas State with recruits left over from Bob Huggins and Frank Martin, Weber’s recruiting improved, and he earned credit for his blue-collar style during the deep run in the NCAA bracket last spring that reenergized his career and earned him another contract. In the same time frame, the Illini won 108 games and played in the NCAAs once – an appearance the year after Weber left (i.e., a team built with Weber recruits). The Illini were one and done. It’s been a long time since Illini basketball was fun.

RON GUENTHER

Guenther was always considered too conservative and too cheap to let the Illini grow into a bigger winner. When Self left for Kansas, he was still making far less than $1 million a year. When Guenther hired Weber, he paid him less than half a million. Most fans and boosters felt Guenther was more of a hindrance than a help. It was easier to criticize Guenther for the Illini’s inability to become a powerhouse than appreciate his work to keep the Illini in contention. Time has a way of answering questions. Guenther’s ability to hire has been unmatched in the modern era. When he brought Lon Kruger from Florida to Champaign, it started Illini basketball on the best run in school history. He plucked Self from Tulsa when he was a rising star, and the hiring of Weber led to that remarkable run to the Dome. Football hires have been tough for any Illini AD. The Illini haven’t succeeded in anything more than quick spikes of success since Red Grange galloped across the prairie. Guenther also brought us Mike Tiley, Mike Small, Theresa Grentz, Itch Jones and Dan Hartleb. He improved facilities, bringing them up to date by rebuilding Memorial Stadium and building practice facilities for basketball and golf. Guenther did all the heavy lifting to renovate Assembly Hall, even though Mike Thomas pulled a sleazy move by trying to take the credit. Through it all, Guenther kept the Illini in the black and even left a surplus in the millions. Thomas blew through the money and blew it on coaching hires, creating the current mess left for AD Josh Whitman. The latest hire has a grand vision, but it takes wins on the scoreboard and the fundraising log. It’s still a work in progress with no final grade. Wins have been hard to grab. Money is harder to secure. With time on our side, who do you miss more? Zook, Weber or Guenther?