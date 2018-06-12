CHAMPAIGN – Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood is ready to get things started, yet he knows the calendar still says it way too early to get this excited.

Somebody pinch him. Underwood can’t wait to put the past in the past.

“I’m like a kid in the candy store,’’ Underwood said. “It’s exciting to walk around to see guys with that length, that size on the perimeter and the eagerness they have. They’re dying to get in here. We had such a good spring. It’s a breath of fresh air in terms of excitement level these guys bring. I’ve got to temper it a bit. It’s June.

“We’re very, very excited about this group.’’

The Illini are about selling excitement and the future these days, whether it’s concerning future rosters or the possibility of future improvements to the practice court.

After struggling through his first season with the Illini by compiling a 14-18 record and finishing 4-14 in the Big Ten Conference, Underwood has been playing add-drop with his roster. Much of last year’s class of freshmen has transferred out, including marquee recruit Mark Smith. While two other transfers weren’t seen as impact players, center Greg Eboigbodin was one of the few interior players available.