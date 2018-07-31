CHAMPAIGN – Sports jargon comes and goes, and Illinois basketball Brad Underwood brought some of it up Tuesday. Meeting with the media to wrap up the summer season for his Illini, he felt good about the progress made for a program after limping through his first season at the helm, then undergoing a roster turnover in the offseason.

“You talk about the cliché of the best thing about freshmen is they become sophomores,’’ Underwood said. “It’s the same thing for the first year and the second year (of a program). Now the veterans know what to expect.’’

Starting his second year with the Illini after posting a 14-18 mark overall and a 4-14 record in the Big Ten in one of the toughest seasons in decades for the Illini, Underwood started from scratch after several transfers and late recruiting allowed him to continue to remake the Illini. He’s already seeing a change in culture, a difference in length and defensive tenacity, and there’s the confidence of what the weight room can do for a young man’s body. Sophomore Da’Monte Williams is becoming more of a player, and there’s a competitive battle at guard that will push sophomore star Trent Frazier, Williams and newcomers Ayo Dosunmu and Andres Feliz.

Then there’s the questions inside with Anthony Higgs, the development of Giorgi Benzhanishvili and the condition of Adonis De La Rose’s surgically repaired knee. The Illini are still waiting on the academic report of Samba Kane.

Yet Underwood sees his program taking a step forward.

“I’ll hold judgment until everybody is here (later in the summer),’’ he said. “I love the direction we’re going, the youthful exuberance, the willingness to listen and want to learn. I’ve been really pleased with the culture. There are guys in the program who have achieved a great deal to this point. They know what it takes. That’s fun to be around.’’

Of course, there’s nowhere to go but up for the Illini, but Underwood was pleased with how the veterans have tried to help the newcomers with the offense, how players changed in the weight room and how the coaching staff kept it simple and worked on fundamentals in the summer months.

Yet Underwood is already liking what he sees with the pairing of Frazier and Dosunmu at guard. Frazier is the speedster and more of a shooter while Dosunmu is longer and able to affect things more with his defense. With Williams making the biggest jump among the returning players and Feliz bringing defensive intensity, there’s a great battle at the perimeter.

What’s pleased Underwood the most is Frazier’s desire to be a leader, and Dosunmu is pushing him.

“I think they’re good for each other,’’ Underwood said. “You can throw Da’Monte and Andres into the mix. You’ve got four guys going at it at a pretty high clip. They make each other better. Trent isn’t afraid to step in there and help, nurse them along and understand what the offense is aobut. We’ve been very impressed about his leadership role. They love to compete. Ayo is as competitive as anybody, and he’s got his hands full there.

“Everybody has an understanding that (Frazier) is a very good player. He knows to win he has to have Ayo and these other new guys make a commitment to winning as well. Trent is not afraid. He’s got tremendous swagger. He’s not afraid to lead. He’s more assertive on the court. I’m demanding that, and he wants that role.’’

But Underwood was even more impressed with the progression of Williams.

“In my 30 years, I’d be hard pressed to find anyone who has improved from one season to the next like Da’Monte Williams,’’ he said. “It’s like adding a new player.’’