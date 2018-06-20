CHAMPAIGN – Hello, Ayo Dosunmu. Welcome to campus.

Now, get busy saving Illini basketball. (A hint of sarcasm there.)

The presumptive Mr. Basketball in Illinois leading candidate before last season started, Ayo suffered through an injury-plagued senior year, even if it didn’t keep him and Chicago Morgan Park from winning the Class 3A state title.

Now as he settles in his new digs and gets to know new teammates, he has plenty of expectations heaped on his shoulders. The first recruiting priority for coach Brad Underwood and his staff, Ayo became the signature commitment last season.

Let’s just be realistic on a kid who still has room to improve.

“Ayo had a rough senior year because of injuries,’’ said Chicago based recruiting analyst Joe Henricksen. “I felt for him. I don’t think he could show all of what he can do. It cost him some individual awards. At the end of the day, he’s won a ton of games at the high school level. He’s a proven catalyst of a winning team.’’