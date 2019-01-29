If they can continue to build the infrastructure with improvement from this talented class, Sturdy said, it could be the start of some big things.

“Ayo may only be a two- or three-year player, but the rest of the guys all look like four-year guys,’’ said Orange and Blue basketball analyst Brad Sturdy.

This Illini basketball program feels like it’s ready to break through after an upset against No. 13 Maryland in Manhattan. With four freshmen making key contributions, this looks like the foundation for the future.

Getting off the ground. Can’t wait to do it again.

“I can’t believe he got off the ground,’’ said Illini sophomore guard Trent Frazier. “I didn’t expect him to jump around. I thought he was hurt. I was going to get him a chair. I can’t wait to do that again.’’

CHAMPAIGN – The celebration in the MSG locker room included the typical water bottles and team forming into a mosh pit, jumping up and down. Even a middle-aged coach coming off knee surgery could be seen in the middle, hoisting a fist in the air while wearing much of that water from on his blue shirt.

Combining the freshmen with sophomore Trent Frazier – the star guard who hasn’t shown any issues with sharing the ball or the spotlight – and this could finally be the beginning of things to come. For those of us who have been around for a while, this feels like coach Lon Kruger’s team in 1998-99, his first year as he went from players left behind by the retirement of coach Lou Henson toward players recruited by Kruger and his assistants.

That team showed signs of promise with a run in the Big Ten Tournament, then took off over the next two years.

“Our record might not show how good we are, but we’ve got a lot of pieces in this locker room,’’ Frazier said. “This program is really going to take off soon. I’m really excited for this team.’’

Much of it comes from this freshman class, filled with talent and surprises. Ayo Dosunmu was the high-profile recruit. Big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili grew into the surprise of the Big Ten, Sturdy confirmed, and Tevian Jones bounced back from a suspension to show off his high ceiling. Alan Griffin and Samba Kane have potential to greatly contribute down the road.

The breakdown on the class, courtesy of Sturdy.

-- “We always knew Ayo was great in transition,’’ Sturdy said. “He’s shown that. He’s gotten better at finishing by understanding the length and speed he’s going against. He’s shot the ball better than most expected, and he’s getting better in the half-court. With another year, he’s got a chance to be really good.’’

-- “Giorgi is a huge surprise for everybody. His only weakness is rebounding from the defensive end. He can score in the low post. He moves his feet on defense. He can be a great player. He’s one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten. Not bad for an unranked two star.’’

-- “You finally saw Saturday the high ceiling for Tevian. He can shoot. He’s 6-foot-7 and extremely athletic. He’s starting to understand his role in the offense. The next step is to tighten up his handle and be more aware of the other side of the floor on defense. He might be up and down, but now you see his potential.’’

-- “Alan (Griffin) is a great shooter, but he’s trying to figure out the speed of the game. He has to learn how to handle the ball, because he’s turnover prone. But he’s long on top of the zone and can guard multiple positions. Right now, he’s mainly just a shooter on offense. He will develop other facets of his game.’’

-- “Samba is along, athletic kid. He’s doesn’t know how to play basketball yet. In the future, he’s a rim runner and a shot blocker. When they reclassified him, they figured he’d be better off getting on campus and getting in the weight room.’’

Freshman Anthony Higgs, who will redshirt because of a foot injury, is a wild card.

What the class lacks in tough, bump-and-grind style of physical play should be answered with the addition on center Kofi Cockburn and forward Antwan January, Sturdy said.

“There is a lack of physicality, because there’s a lot of finesse guys,’’ Sturdy said. “That’s where Kofi Cockburn comes in. You put him with these guys, and that’s the missing piece. Now you can see how it all fit together. It’s a great pair to go with these guys.’’

Keeping them together might be the biggest trick. Dosunmu, who has been mentioned in NBA draft talk, has hinted he’d rather not leave until he’s a highly rated draft pick. That probably means another year or two.

The freshmen combined for 47 points, six rebounds and nine assists against Maryland, compared to 8-5-4 for sophomores, 15-7-3 for juniors and 8-6-1 for seniors.

“To have those kind of numbers from the new guys shows that kind of growth,’’ Underwood said. “We said we’d be a better basketball team from month to month.’’

The next challenge is dealing with prosperity. After blowing out Minnesota at home earlier this month, the Illini followed it up with a blowout loss at Iowa.

“The way people look at you may change,’’ Underwood said. “You have to respond to that.’’

Now comes the return game and a trip to frigid Minnesota.

“We have to take a step forward,’’ Frazier said. “After the game against Minnesota, we took a step backward at Iowa. We can’t do that again. We’re going the right way. We’re starting to click. I’m excited for this program.’’

The freshmen are the foundation for the future. Living in the present could be fun in the final weeks of the season. A blip or a trend for the rest of the season? Either way, this class showed again why fans have hope.



