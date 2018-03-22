It’s no secret the Illini need more players and playmakers to jump-start a program heading into the third season under coach Lovie Smith. The first two recruiting classes were pedestrian, according to the national rankings. The Illini identified some talent that worked its way into the depth chart last season as freshmen, but there’s a different feel this spring among observers who have followed the program long term.

That’s the question surrounding Illini football. After the hiring of former St. Louis Trinity Catholic coach Cory Patterson this spring and a big commitment from Texas, recruiting has some juice. It’s much too early to call it a trend, but there’s some anticipation as the Illini quietly work through spring football drills.

And, of course, everyone is waiting for an answer from Isaiah Williams, Rivals100 kid from Trinity Catholic ranked No. 37 nationally in his class with a list of college football heavyweights who has hinted there’s news coming Friday. Does he trim the list that currently stands around 40? Does he make a commitment? Either way, the Illini feel confident of their chances to land him.

“They’re turning the corner,’’ said Decatur Herald & Review columnist Mark Tupper. “They’re getting a different kind of kid to visit. They’re getting a different kind of kid to commit. To start off the class with a four-star and a five-star, plus the tight end from Bloomington, would be a great start for the Illini. They appear to be getting real traction on the recruiting front in the areas they’ve targeted, such as Texas, St. Louis, Florida, Illinois and now getting more involved in California with Rod Smith, Hardy Nickerson and Austin Clark.’’

Four-star athlete Marquez Beason of Bishop Dunne High School in Dallas already gave the Illini a commitment, even though Illinois appeared overshadowed on a list of finalists that also included LSU, Texas A&M and Ohio State. Beason followed two other Dunne stars, including defensive tackle Calvin Avery, to the Illini, and his cousin, Zeriah, might follow next season.

Beason is ranked No. 78 in his class nationally and would stand as the highest rated recruit to sign with the Illini since Terry Hawthorne from East St. Louis in 2009. You remember those days, right? That’s when the Zooker and his staff filled the roster with NFL-type talent.

During the recent junior day, “that was the most recruiting buzz I’d felt in a long time, since Zook and (Mike) Locksley and that D.C. pipeline,’’ Tupper said. “There was a lot of buzz then, and it translated into a Rose Bowl trip. This staff is different than anything we’ve seen recently with the Illini.’’

While running backs coach Thad Ward and Patterson have apparently taken a lead role in much of the Illini recruiting and Andrew Hayes-Stoker works the Dallas area, Illinois is also trying to sell the NFL experience compiled by men on the Illini staff. After the hiring of defensive assistant Gil Byrd, there’s roughly 60 years of NFL coaching experience.

“Ward really gets it on the recruiting front,’’ Tupper said. “He’s really started to establish himself as a guy who can bring in players. Rod Smith gets it. The kids respond to him, and he’s got the California connections. Corey Patterson is a young guy, a social media guy, who had a program full of good kids.

“Lovie is also marketing himself and his staff and those cumulative years in the NFL. They have over 60 years in the NFL, the most in the country. Beason told me he wanted to be coached by guys who know how to get me to the NFL.’’

Early success often creates more success, so the Illini hope Beason can help whip up interest with the Illini. Evidently, Zeriah Beason was also ready to commit as one of the top recruits in the class of 2020.

But, as Zooker learned, it’s hard to keep winning big on the recruiting trail if you don’t start winning big on Saturdays. Illinois is 5-19 under Lovie, and showing a pulse this fall is becoming critical.

“At some point, you have to back it up with victories,’’ Tupper said. “You need some evidence all of this NFL experience translates into wins here.’’

Illinois’ struggles over the first two years under Lovie left some recruiting analysts wondering if the commitment from Beason will stick.

“It’s one of those commitments where you look at it and say there’s no way this one is going to stick,’’ said Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Mike Farrell. “But he does have two teammates from Bishop Dunne who signed last year including Avery, whom he’s very, very tight with. The coaching staff does an excellent job recruiting that area. Logic would tell you a lot of bigger schools will come in, especially if Illinois has a bad season, and take him away. If he does stick, you’ll see his cousin go there. He’ll have plenty of opportunities as well, but blood is thicker than anything else.

“That’s why this commitment is so important to keep. If they can keep Beason and then they can get his cousin, they will really get some momentum going down in the Dallas area.’’

But this is recruiting season, and wins here often turn into wins this fall. That makes any news tomorrow from Williams important as Illini football recruiting is gaining some traction – and confidence.

“The feeling over there (in Champaign) is they’re going to get a commitment from this kid,’’ Tupper said.

If so, Illini football recruiting would be a player.