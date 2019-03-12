CHICAGO – It’s that time of year to gauge if a roster checked into the team hotel, or if it’s checked out and thinking about the offseason, or perhaps the beach during spring break. With No. 11 seed Illinois facing No. 14 Northwestern in the first of five games at the Big Ten Tournament the Illini need to win to earn the automatic berth to the NCAA bracket, coach Brad Underwood said this week is an “exciting time’’ of the year. That’s one view point. After Illinois enjoyed the spoils of a four-game winning streak and perhaps didn’t know how to handle the success, the Illini finished by losing five of the final six games. Championship week could be part of this season, or it could also be considered part of next year, when the Illini want to make the big jump with a young roster and a big man committed to the program.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) in action against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

For a team that looks worn out, this week is a launching pad into next season, when the expectations grow. It’s once again time to check for a pulse, because this is a big week heading into what is an important year for the Illini – and Underwood. Pull the belts tight. This is truly when the ride takes on more meaning. “Next year is the big year,’’ said Orange and Blue basketball analyst Brad Sturdy. “Next year is the year you have to make the big jump. If you can’t win enough games to reach the NIT next year, then it’s not going in the right direction. “Everybody sees they’ve got some potential for growth. You just don’t have (momentum) if you don’t win next year. They need to be better than the last two years. They have to add some pieces.’’ Illini fans are watching this week with one eye already on next season. This is a time of year when everyone asks: where is this team headed? Illinois is no different. After two seasons under Underwood, the foundation has been laid. It’s time to start climbing up from the ground floor. While learning an unorthodox system under a demanding coach, it’s hard to stay positive when the losses are piling up faster than the wins. Underwood is tough on his players on the court, and some guys just don’t like that style. Underwood’s recruits – Ayo Dosunmu, Tevian Jones and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, another others – seem to handle the intensity pretty well, and this is a point in the season when teams still must have a belief in the coach and the system to perform well enough to advance deep into conference tournament play. In 1999 and 2008, the Illini overcame a poor seed to reach the Big Ten title game, setting up a climb in the following seasons. Is there a heartbeat? “It’s been a three-month, a fourth-month grind,’’ Underwood said. “You can basically look at every team in this conference. They’ve had ups and downs and momentum swings. Things happen, injuries and so forth. We saw a couple wild comebacks (Sunday). All of that gets put to bed. “You go (to the Big Ten Tournament) with a different air. It only takes a little bit of a wave to create a tidal wave.’’



