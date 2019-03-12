Supinie: Illini enter B1G Tourney with an eye on next season
CHICAGO – It’s that time of year to gauge if a roster checked into the team hotel, or if it’s checked out and thinking about the offseason, or perhaps the beach during spring break.
With No. 11 seed Illinois facing No. 14 Northwestern in the first of five games at the Big Ten Tournament the Illini need to win to earn the automatic berth to the NCAA bracket, coach Brad Underwood said this week is an “exciting time’’ of the year.
That’s one view point.
After Illinois enjoyed the spoils of a four-game winning streak and perhaps didn’t know how to handle the success, the Illini finished by losing five of the final six games. Championship week could be part of this season, or it could also be considered part of next year, when the Illini want to make the big jump with a young roster and a big man committed to the program.
For a team that looks worn out, this week is a launching pad into next season, when the expectations grow. It’s once again time to check for a pulse, because this is a big week heading into what is an important year for the Illini – and Underwood.
Pull the belts tight. This is truly when the ride takes on more meaning.
“Next year is the big year,’’ said Orange and Blue basketball analyst Brad Sturdy. “Next year is the year you have to make the big jump. If you can’t win enough games to reach the NIT next year, then it’s not going in the right direction.
“Everybody sees they’ve got some potential for growth. You just don’t have (momentum) if you don’t win next year. They need to be better than the last two years. They have to add some pieces.’’
Illini fans are watching this week with one eye already on next season. This is a time of year when everyone asks: where is this team headed? Illinois is no different. After two seasons under Underwood, the foundation has been laid. It’s time to start climbing up from the ground floor.
While learning an unorthodox system under a demanding coach, it’s hard to stay positive when the losses are piling up faster than the wins. Underwood is tough on his players on the court, and some guys just don’t like that style. Underwood’s recruits – Ayo Dosunmu, Tevian Jones and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, another others – seem to handle the intensity pretty well, and this is a point in the season when teams still must have a belief in the coach and the system to perform well enough to advance deep into conference tournament play.
In 1999 and 2008, the Illini overcame a poor seed to reach the Big Ten title game, setting up a climb in the following seasons. Is there a heartbeat?
“It’s been a three-month, a fourth-month grind,’’ Underwood said. “You can basically look at every team in this conference. They’ve had ups and downs and momentum swings. Things happen, injuries and so forth. We saw a couple wild comebacks (Sunday). All of that gets put to bed.
“You go (to the Big Ten Tournament) with a different air. It only takes a little bit of a wave to create a tidal wave.’’
A win in the third meeting against Northwestern would allow the Illini to feel good. A victory over faltering Iowa in the next round would allow the Illini to feel really good into a matchup with Michigan, where no one would suggest the Illini will survive. From there, it’s about making history, and perhaps also building momentum.
It’s always about showing progress and building momentum.
The big question is if the Illini can add more pieces than they might lose in the offseason. Will the next player shuffle end up in the black or the red? It’s inevitable. Roughly 40 percent of college players transfer, whether it’s from lack of playing time, style of play, academics or the chance to play professionally.
At this point, it doesn’t look like a mass exodus, like last season when six players headed to the door. Anthony Higgs hasn’t played this season because of injuries. It might be time to see if he wants to try it somewhere else. Samba Kane’s been a slow learner, and his body might not lead to much playing time in the rugged Big Ten. Otherwise, it would raise eyebrows if a player made a move.
Let’s just be prepared to be surprised.
The commitment of center Kofi Cockburn could be a major addition to the Illini, if the big man can adjust to Underwood’s coaching style and stay out of foul trouble. Antwan January, a West Coast forward who is also committed, may still be an academic long shot.
Don’t overlook the possibility of a fifth-year graduate transfer. Stephen F. Austin senior T.J. Holyfield has been mentioned as a possibility. He was recruited to SFA by Underwood. There are likely other options, of course. The Illini could use adding a wing shooter and/or a power forward.
So, while Illini-heads wonder about Trent Frazier attempting just two shots in the double-digit loss at Penn State Sunday or these recent losses against teams in the lower half of the league standings, Underwood is preaching a wide-open forecast for tournament play.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if anybody won it,’’ he said.
It’s going to be harder for some than others. It’s been a long season.
Whether it’s from the hard coaching style or all those losses, these Illini look worn down. But maybe this is the time of the year when there’s a jolt of energy, an extra life line to give it one more shot. That would be good, because it’s actually the start of next season as much as trying to extend this one.