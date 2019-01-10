CHAMPAIGN – He made a great first impression with a rushing offense ranked second in the Big Ten Conference, so Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith is already looking at the calendar for a chance to get back on the field.

With a recruiting class featuring more quality than quantity and three players heading here via transfer, Smith is the mad scientist in the dark coach’s office, sketching plays and going for more touchdowns and important wins, the smoke (or steam) rising from his forehead, pencil behind his ear and a trash can filled with crumpled paper.

“I can’t wait for spring ball to get here, to be honest,’’ Smith said Wednesday morning.

He found a way to rush for 243 yards a game, ranking behind only Wisconsin the league stats. In his encore performance this season, Smith is expected to build upon that with a promising class of rookies and some key transfers -- wide receiver Jeff Thomas from Miami, tight end Luke Ford from Georgia and A.D. Miller from Oklahoma. The foundation was laid last season, Smith said, with an offense able to control the line of scrimmage and run the ball in most instances. This year, it’s not just about more balance by throwing the ball.

“Winning is the key,’’ he said. “Getting more wins.’’