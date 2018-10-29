CHAMPAIGN – Things didn’t start well with Illini football under coach Lovie Smith.

It had nothing to do with timing of his hire or blaming Tim Beckman. Sorry. There’s no reason to go there. This is all on Lovie.

The reports circled soon after his first Illinois football coaches clinic. It’s a time to mingle with the prep football across the state, begin building a recruiting network and get the rebuild into high gear. This is elementary stuff. You know, shaking hands and face time, the usual meet and great that’s the start of putting together a pipeline. It’s just that Lovie gave little or no time to the rank-and-file coaches.

The prep coaches returned home, felt they wasted money on getting a chance to meet a former Chicago Bears coach and immediately spread the bad word about Lovie. Not coincidentally, the recruiting tanked among instate prospects.

And thus began the grand experiment of hiring an NFL coach to guide the Illini out of the Big Ten Conference basement. It was an outside-the-box attempt to make a splashy hire by the new athletic director, but Josh Whitman’s vision at turning Illini football into greatness under Lovie isn’t working.