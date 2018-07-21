MEQUON, Wisc. -- The Summer Jam was loaded with talent, but among a group of great prospects, Patrick Baldwin Jr. stood out as the best.

Actually, the 6-foot-8 shooter may be more than just the best prospect at one event, he may be the best player nationally in class. It may not even be much of a discussion given Baldwin's combination of size, skill, humility, savvy and upside. Especially now that he's settling in and learning to play against older and talented competition when he takes the floor with Milwaukee-based Phenom University.

“I think individually it’s been an uphill slope where I’m definitely improving," said Baldwin. "Going into summer ball we took some things to improve, broke it down and got better. I think my production has gone up and I’ve gotten a little more comfortable playing up a grade.”

The son of Wisconsin-Milwaukee -- and former Northwestern point guard -- Pat Baldwin, he actually credits his volleyball playing mother for his shooting touch.

“I give credit to my mom actually. My dad was a big defensive guy but my mom is all about touch. She put a ball in my hand and helped me work on my form."