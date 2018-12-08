CHAMPAIGN – The analogy worked, because most of us have been there and done that. When Illinois escaped with a 77-74 win over UNLV in a non-conference basketball game Saturday, it will look better in the record book than it did in State Farm Center Saturday. As Illini coach Brad Underwood admitted in the postgame press conference, it was like hammering the tee shot into the woods, chipping out to 175 yards from the green and nailing it to about two feet from the cup. “Then you make the putt to get a par, and you move on,’’ Underwood said. “We got the thing in the left-hand column. We found a way to get it in the win column. A win’s a win.’’ A par always looks good on the scorecard, no matter how much you cheated bogey or double- bogey in the process. Illinois didn’t two-putt par this game. It was more like scrambling against an inferior team unable to live up to its street cred from days gone by. Evidently, a finger wag by Illini freshman center Samba Kane is big news these days, but this Illini program is looking for any kind of positive spin after ending a three-game losing streak and winning for only the second time in the last nine games.

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood signals to his team during the first half against the UNLV Rebels at State Farm Center. Mike Granse-USA TODAY Sports

Following a roster turnover that created a new lineup heading into this season, the Illini are still facing an uphill battle in finding the kind of players who have the talent to finish games down the stretch, when they’re won and lost in the Big Ten Conference. Point guard Andres Feliz scored 19 points off the bench and made key plays down the stretch, so maybe he grew a bit against the Rebels, but the Illini were anything but rock solid closers. “You have to take charge in those moments,’’ Underwood said. “You have to have somebody take charge. Dre did that, for the most part.’’ When Illinois got off to its worst start in a century, it was because of the latest roster turnover combined with a rugged schedule, part of it in place for years. These Illini weren’t ready for Maui, and they’re still looking for a win over a Power 5 opponent. The victory over UNLV Saturday just padded the win column. Illinois led by 14 minutes with 8:23 left, but, once again, the Illini had trouble finishing. UNLV twice got it to within two. “The last stretch, what happened was very important,’’ said Illini forward Kipper Nichols. “On top of getting the win, we grew up actually having to win the game. I’m thankful how it ended.’’ UNLV doesn’t play the same kind of game the Illini will face again in about three weeks, when Big Ten season resumes. So let’s not read too much into this one. Underwood sure didn’t. With so many missed opportunities down the stretch, the Illini were more fortunate to win rather than showing a killer instinct with talent and attitude. But that roster turnover in the spring has yet to produce this fall. Illinois recruited more projects than game-changers in that first full season under Underwood. The Illini took players with knee injuries and the behavior that leads to suspensions, and the guys who are on the court might be players in a few years, but they look like guys who will struggle in the Big Ten this winter. That says little to help the folks who have been waiting nearly 15 years for a big winner here. They’re running out of patience. They’re actually watching volleyball these days.



