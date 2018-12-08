Struggling Illini find way to put one in the win column
CHAMPAIGN – The analogy worked, because most of us have been there and done that.
When Illinois escaped with a 77-74 win over UNLV in a non-conference basketball game Saturday, it will look better in the record book than it did in State Farm Center Saturday.
As Illini coach Brad Underwood admitted in the postgame press conference, it was like hammering the tee shot into the woods, chipping out to 175 yards from the green and nailing it to about two feet from the cup.
“Then you make the putt to get a par, and you move on,’’ Underwood said. “We got the thing in the left-hand column. We found a way to get it in the win column. A win’s a win.’’
A par always looks good on the scorecard, no matter how much you cheated bogey or double- bogey in the process.
Illinois didn’t two-putt par this game. It was more like scrambling against an inferior team unable to live up to its street cred from days gone by. Evidently, a finger wag by Illini freshman center Samba Kane is big news these days, but this Illini program is looking for any kind of positive spin after ending a three-game losing streak and winning for only the second time in the last nine games.
Following a roster turnover that created a new lineup heading into this season, the Illini are still facing an uphill battle in finding the kind of players who have the talent to finish games down the stretch, when they’re won and lost in the Big Ten Conference.
Point guard Andres Feliz scored 19 points off the bench and made key plays down the stretch, so maybe he grew a bit against the Rebels, but the Illini were anything but rock solid closers.
“You have to take charge in those moments,’’ Underwood said. “You have to have somebody take charge. Dre did that, for the most part.’’
When Illinois got off to its worst start in a century, it was because of the latest roster turnover combined with a rugged schedule, part of it in place for years. These Illini weren’t ready for Maui, and they’re still looking for a win over a Power 5 opponent.
The victory over UNLV Saturday just padded the win column.
Illinois led by 14 minutes with 8:23 left, but, once again, the Illini had trouble finishing. UNLV twice got it to within two.
“The last stretch, what happened was very important,’’ said Illini forward Kipper Nichols. “On top of getting the win, we grew up actually having to win the game. I’m thankful how it ended.’’
UNLV doesn’t play the same kind of game the Illini will face again in about three weeks, when Big Ten season resumes. So let’s not read too much into this one. Underwood sure didn’t.
With so many missed opportunities down the stretch, the Illini were more fortunate to win rather than showing a killer instinct with talent and attitude.
But that roster turnover in the spring has yet to produce this fall. Illinois recruited more projects than game-changers in that first full season under Underwood. The Illini took players with knee injuries and the behavior that leads to suspensions, and the guys who are on the court might be players in a few years, but they look like guys who will struggle in the Big Ten this winter.
That says little to help the folks who have been waiting nearly 15 years for a big winner here. They’re running out of patience. They’re actually watching volleyball these days.
This program will turn when the Illini sign top recruits, the kind of talent who shun the game’s bluebloods to play for Underwood or his assistants or the home state school. It’s not happened yet, and time is already starting to work against Underwood.
Recruiting analysts wonder how Underwood will sell his program if the Illini experience another sub-par season when little or no progress is made. The rest of the basketball world is taking notice on who is and who isn’t jumping on board with the Illini.
With so many open scholarships and so few takers, it’s becoming a problem. Perception is reality, and spots on the Illini roster don’t seem to be coveted.
These are hard times. So that finger wag by Kane could be a hot topic for folks looking for sound bytes.
“That was big time,’’ Underwood said. “The game is about energy, enthusiasm and having that. That little moment was cool. I’m happy for him.’’
But let’s get real. The first full recruiting class hasn’t carried the Illini. Well-traveled big man Adonis De La Rosa sat because of matchup issues, but it’s hard to believe the Illini couldn’t find him any minutes. His surgically repaired knee was going to be a problem this season, but the Illini needed a 7-footer, any 7-footer.
Tevian Jones is serving a suspension that kept him out of the fourth straight game, and Alan Griffin has played only sporadically. Kane played significant minutes for the first time this season, scoring eight points against a weak UNLV interior. Nobody knows what Anthony Higgs can do.
Ayo Dosunmu, like the rest of the starting lineup, didn’t know how to finish the game against UNLV. They left it in the hands of Feliz, a junior-college transfer who might have the most heart among the newbies.
The Illini have one commitment in this year’s class, and Antwan January’s transcript has folks in the know more than a little edgy. Has anyone notice Indiana coach Archie Miller landing another five-star from his own state? The Hoosiers aren’t looking back.
Illinois still has the guys who find the woods off the tee.