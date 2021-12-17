Stacking days: Illini make maximum use of lull in the schedule

The Illini head coach flashed his trademark smirk at a Friday afternoon press conference when asked about the “Brad Underwood” practices that seniors Jacob Grandison and Alfonso Plummer referred to just minutes before when chatting with the media.

Ture to form, Brad Underwood saw the week off as an opportunity to whip his guys into shape, instill mental toughness, and clean up trouble spots.

It was back to the basics for Illinois basketball this week. It was finals week at UI, and there was a break in the hoops schedule following a home loss to then No. 11 Arizona on Saturday.

There was an uneasy pause. Choosing his words carefully, Underwood finally broke the silence. So what's an "Underwood practice" look like?

“it was very competitive, very intense and accountability was demanded. So, I think that helped us refocus," he said.

It’s been nearly a week since the marquee matchups with Arizona, and not much news has broke since that hotly contested loss to the Wildcats.

It hasn't been quiet inside the Ubben practice facility, though. Underwood was able to “grind” through a difficult week of practice with a large focus on the defensive side.

“Really tried to focus in on specific things on the defensive end,” Underwood said. “We have to get cleaned up, and along with that, just the continuity of having everybody in which have been very beneficial for us.”

Because Illinois (7-3, 2-0) has played so many games in the first month and a half of the season while also having to deal with injuries and players missing time, the Illini weren’t able to focus on the things that they usually would early in the season.

“I think the one thing that I have felt really uncomfortable with is that we haven’t had our team,” Underwood said. “We’ve had a lot of sicknesses, a lot of injuries and then so many games in a quick amount of time. I feel like it’s not allowed us to get better and get tougher and do things that you normally do in November.”

Underwood said he’s always used the months of November and December to work through some early season issues but having an inordinate number of players sidelined took some of those opportunities away.

The entire roster isn’t available. Point guard Andre Curbelo hasn’t practiced and his last game was a late November win over Kansas State. Austin Hutcherson is also lost for the season with a sports hernia that required surgery.

Still, the major pieces that Illinois has been running with are 100 percent, and Underwood used this week to reset the team and focus on the little things that often get overlooked in the middle of the season.

“A lot of fundamental work,” Underwood said when asked what his team worked on this week. “I mean we spent more time this week in shell drill than we have in the last month and three weeks. Just getting back to some of our basic, non-negotiable things that we do.”

Underwood said the team spent much time working on defending ball screens and communicating on the defensive end, and he’s confident they’ve improved.

The practices were fast-paced and intense, he said. The idea was to use the break from games to get better prepared mentally and physically for the rugged schedule ahead over the next several months.

“We’ve really challenged them to play through fatigue,” Underwood said. “To play through fatigue and still be able to execute on the defensive side fundamentally and that’s been a big, big chore for us this year.”

“Stacking days” was the go-to motto during Underwood’s mini-boot camp. With seven days between games and a low-major St. Francis coming to Champaign for an afternoon game on Saturday, the schedule has put the season in a little bit of a lull. That’s why stacking days became the theme of the week.

“It’s hard doing it, and you don’t want to do things that are hard naturally,” Grandison said. “But when you accomplish something and get over a hump of something that’s hard, it’s a bonding experience for all of us in the locker room. After going through some hard and challenges, but we accomplished it together. And so good for the team.”

It wasn’t a busy week for the Illini, but it was a hard one. But it also provided them some real chances to grow for the first time this season in an extended week of practices.

“This was the first week in a long time that I felt like we could stack days on top of each other,” Underwood said. “And we did that. So, I’m excited to see the series continue to see us grow in those ways.”



