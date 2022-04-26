Spring Football: Positions of need from the Transfer Portal

With spring football wrapping up, the Illinois coaching staff can hit the recruiting road and work the transfer portal as they look to build more depth before the start of the 2022 season. The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and maintain immediate eligibility is May 1, so this week could present an increase in the number of players that enter the transfer portal, including players from Illinois. Now that the Illini have concluded their 14 spring practices, the coaching staff has a better understanding of what positions could use more depth. Orange and Blue News’ Alec Busse ranks four positions that the Illini could look to explore in the transfer portal.

The Illinois offense goes to work during an early spring practice. (UI Football)

WIDE RECEIVER

Illinois just doesn’t have much depth at wide receiver – and the thought of what a serious injury to Isaiah Williams would do to the position probably terrifies Bret Bielema and George McDonald. Finding another piece in the portal to help the Illini offense get more explosive might be a quality strategy. Illinois does return Casey Washington and Pat Bryant for next season, and Brian Hightower has earned praise for his contributions this spring after mysteriously not having a role last season under then offensive coordinator Tony Petersen. The Illini also have an interesting group of freshmen wide receivers that could lead to early production from any of Shawn Miller, Eian Pugh, Hank Beatty or Ashton Hollins. But adding a transfer wide receiver with big-play potential to play on the outside could make the Illini offense noticeably more dangerous to defend. The Illini should have a pretty good running attack and they already have one game breaker in the slot with Williams. Washington, Hightower and Bryant all have the ability to get open on shorter routes and are quality run blockers but getting a big-play thread would really help the passing attack.

Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams (UI Football)

DEFENSIVE LINE

Illinois already added one defensive line transfer in nose tackle Raashaun Wilkins this spring, he’ll be in a group that already includes Northwestern transfer TeRah Edwards and former four-star recruits Calvin Avery and Verdis Brown. But the Illini could look to add another defensive end to provide depth behind Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton. Randolph wasn’t able to finish spring practices because of a broken finger he suffered on the first day of padded practices, but Newton served as one of the more impressive players this spring for the Illini. The return of Jamal Woods gives the Illini some experienced defensive end, but Woods has battled a lot of injuries throughout his career – so adding more depth to bring pressure off the edge would help the Illini case of an injury to either Randolph or Newton – two players who are expected to anchor the defensive line.

Former walk-on Alex Pihlstron was moved to center this spring. (UI Football)

OFFENSVIE LINE

Illinois spent a lot of energy recruiting offensive line in their 2022 class, and it led to them landing seven offensive linemen in the cycle. That will help the long-term depth of the position, but the immediate impact of those players likely won’t be high. The Illini likely feel better about their top seven offensive linemen this spring than they did a year ago. The return of Alex Palczewski helped stabilize a group that includes JUCO transfers Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler to go along with Julian Pearl, Jordyn Slaughter, Alex Pihlstrom and redshirt freshman center Josh Kreutz. Illinois repped Pihlstrom at center for most of the spring, and he could be in line to be the starting center next season. But if the Illini were to add a transfer to the offensive line, center might be the most likely position because Pihlstrom has the ability to play all five of the positions across the line of scrimmage.

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon goes through drills during spring football. (UI Football)

CORNERBACK