Spring Football: Positions of need from the Transfer Portal
With spring football wrapping up, the Illinois coaching staff can hit the recruiting road and work the transfer portal as they look to build more depth before the start of the 2022 season.
The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and maintain immediate eligibility is May 1, so this week could present an increase in the number of players that enter the transfer portal, including players from Illinois.
Now that the Illini have concluded their 14 spring practices, the coaching staff has a better understanding of what positions could use more depth.
Orange and Blue News’ Alec Busse ranks four positions that the Illini could look to explore in the transfer portal.
WIDE RECEIVER
Illinois just doesn’t have much depth at wide receiver – and the thought of what a serious injury to Isaiah Williams would do to the position probably terrifies Bret Bielema and George McDonald. Finding another piece in the portal to help the Illini offense get more explosive might be a quality strategy.
Illinois does return Casey Washington and Pat Bryant for next season, and Brian Hightower has earned praise for his contributions this spring after mysteriously not having a role last season under then offensive coordinator Tony Petersen. The Illini also have an interesting group of freshmen wide receivers that could lead to early production from any of Shawn Miller, Eian Pugh, Hank Beatty or Ashton Hollins.
But adding a transfer wide receiver with big-play potential to play on the outside could make the Illini offense noticeably more dangerous to defend. The Illini should have a pretty good running attack and they already have one game breaker in the slot with Williams. Washington, Hightower and Bryant all have the ability to get open on shorter routes and are quality run blockers but getting a big-play thread would really help the passing attack.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Illinois already added one defensive line transfer in nose tackle Raashaun Wilkins this spring, he’ll be in a group that already includes Northwestern transfer TeRah Edwards and former four-star recruits Calvin Avery and Verdis Brown. But the Illini could look to add another defensive end to provide depth behind Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton.
Randolph wasn’t able to finish spring practices because of a broken finger he suffered on the first day of padded practices, but Newton served as one of the more impressive players this spring for the Illini. The return of Jamal Woods gives the Illini some experienced defensive end, but Woods has battled a lot of injuries throughout his career – so adding more depth to bring pressure off the edge would help the Illini case of an injury to either Randolph or Newton – two players who are expected to anchor the defensive line.
OFFENSVIE LINE
Illinois spent a lot of energy recruiting offensive line in their 2022 class, and it led to them landing seven offensive linemen in the cycle. That will help the long-term depth of the position, but the immediate impact of those players likely won’t be high.
The Illini likely feel better about their top seven offensive linemen this spring than they did a year ago. The return of Alex Palczewski helped stabilize a group that includes JUCO transfers Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler to go along with Julian Pearl, Jordyn Slaughter, Alex Pihlstrom and redshirt freshman center Josh Kreutz.
Illinois repped Pihlstrom at center for most of the spring, and he could be in line to be the starting center next season. But if the Illini were to add a transfer to the offensive line, center might be the most likely position because Pihlstrom has the ability to play all five of the positions across the line of scrimmage.
CORNERBACK
Illinois added Minnesota State transfer cornerback Terrell Jennings on Friday, but they could still use a corner to add depth to a pretty thin group. Illinois feels confident in Devon Witherspoon as one of their boundary corners entering the season, and they should because Witherspoon a starter in each of the last two seasons. He also started three games as a true freshman in 2019. Last year, Witherspoon had 52 tackles, 8.0 TFLs and 1.0 sacks to go along with nine pass breakups.
Last season at Division II Minnesota State, Jennings and 19 tackles and one interception, so Jennings figures to be at least another rotational piece along with Taz Nicholson that can play opposite Witherspoon. But this week should create an opportunity for the Illini to find a more experienced corner that can be trusted to play a majority of snaps opposite Witherspoon.
If the spring game showed anything, it’s that the Illini want to put Kendall Smith at free safety to replace Kerby Joseph – that would keep Quan Martin at the nickel/STAR – Martin’s best position.
Illinois does have some intriguing young options at defensive back, like Kionte Curry, Prince Green, DD Snyder, and Tyler Strain. But it remains to be seen how ready those three players are to be consistent contributors this fall.