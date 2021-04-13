Spring football: Outside linebackers adjusting well to new position
Champaign - Potentially the biggest adjustment that any Illini players have to make throughout spring football is the move the defensive ends under Lovie Smith have made to outside linebacker with ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news