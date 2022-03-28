Spring football: Linebacker C.J. Hart's road to recovery

Later in the game, though, Hart’s season would come to end with 9:13 left in the fourth quarter after his left leg got tangled with two teammates, resulting in a torn left ACL.

Hart would pick up the loose ball and then scamper over 40 yards all the way to the end zone to give the Illini a halftime lead in his first game with Illinois.

Shortly before halftime of Illinois’ season-opening victory over Nebraska last fall, linebacker Calvin “CJ” Hart picked up a loose ball near the 45-yard-line. Cornhusker quarterback Arian Martinez was stripped as he attempted to evade pressure in the pocket.

There couldn’t have been a more inspiring start of the season for Hart who had six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack to go along with his touchdown – but it all came tearing apart before the final of the first game.

“I’ve never had a long-term injury,” Hart said. “So, when that happened, it was definitely something that was an adjustment. But I have great parents, I got great coaching, great teammates, an amazing training staff that helped me get to where I’m at.”

Where Hart is at now is a full participant in spring football despite having suffered the injury seven months ago, a pretty quick turnaround from an injury that requires surgery and months of rehabilitation, strengthening and eventually regaining confidence in the knee to perform.

For Hart, much of his time was spent with the training staff – sometimes too much time. He admitted that he was even kicked out of the training room by staff members in order to rest. The fear was that he might stress the ligaments in his knee and it wouldn’t aid in proper healing.

“I was in here real early,” Hart said. “Until they made me leave. I was here with [strength and conditioning coach] Tank (Wright) as much as I can. I was with the training staff as much as I can, making sure I can do any little thing.”

Hart transferred to Illinois after spending his first two college seasons at North Carolina State with head coach Dave Doren. Hart opted to transfer after the Wolfpack had players ahead of him on the depth chart return for another season. Hart accumulated 53 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks at North Carolina State, and Doren tried to retain Hart because of the belief in his potential.

“I played a good bit over there,” Hart said. “But the reason I came here was the impact that I wanted to have. So, when I came in and was able to have an impact – a significant one as well – but it only being in the first half, of course, it was emotional. But I feel like the battle was made for me. I just had to attack it.”

Hart won the battle with his left knee, and because he did it in such a short manner of time he’s now a full participant in spring practices – something that he didn’t get an opportunity to compete in a season ago with Illinois. He now gets an opportunity to get live reps, instead of the mental reps he took last season after the injury.

“It’s definitely a great feeling,” Hart said. “As far as having an advantage, I think it is more so just being able to get back acclimated because there’s a lot of guys in the room, there’s a lot of great players that we got here now.”

Hart’s 2021 started on a high, but it didn’t last very long because of an unfortunate injury. He envisioned having a large impact on the Illini defense a year ago but wasn’t able to. Yet, he still thinks about the flashes he showed against the Cornhuskers. Still, he feels that he has more to achieve on his way to making the impact that he desires.

“It was one game,” Hart said. “Of course, I think about it, but I’ve got a lot more to prove. That’s nothing to what I have to offer. What I want to do is not going to be one game. I want it to be a day in and day out, practice and during the games. The story is far from over.”