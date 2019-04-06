Champaign - Quite possibly the worst kept secret behind an overall positive 2018 Illinois offense was the shaky receiving corps.

Receivers could hardly get separation from opposing defensive backs, routes were run incorrectly, and balls were dropped at a high rate. All of which didn’t help the starting quarterbacks, whom had inconsistent arms in the first place.

No Illinois receiver caught more than 40 passes on the season and broke over 500 yards receiving. Sophomore receiver Ricky Smalling led the team in receptions (33), yards (406) and touchdowns (5), but offensive coordinator Rod Smith voiced frustrations with him and the wide receiver group throughout the season about their inability to get open and make plays.

While the Illini’s rush offense was No.12 in the country, the pass offense ranked No. 114 out of 128 teams. Blame can be issued to the quarterbacks, but lack of playmakers on the outside certainly didn’t help their cause.