Spring Football: Illini must replace top edge rushers at OLB
A year ago, the Illini defense was installing a lot of new things under then first-year head coach Bret Bielema and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. All of that new stuff worked pretty well for ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news