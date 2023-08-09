VALENCIA - In the second game of its tour of Spain, Illinois cruised to 105-60 win over the Valencia International Basketball Academy on Wednesday. Illinois is now 2-0 on the trip with the final game set for Friday against the Barcelona All-Stars.

The Illini got a big performance from star wing Terrence Shannon Jr, who finished with 25 points in 15 minutes on 10-of-14 field goals. Shannon erupted for 23 of points in less than 12 first-half minutes.

Five players scored in double figures Freshman Amani Hansberry was strong around the rim, with 13 and a game high nine rebounds. Fellow freshman Dra Gibs-Lawhorn had 12 points and three steels, and Justin Harmon and Dain Dainja chipped in 10 points each.

"I thought we had a very well-rounded and balanced attack," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We changed lineups and got the new guys a lot of minutes, and I like what I saw pretty much across the board."

The Illini improved it's shooting after a rough outing from the floor in the first game of the tour, a win over the Madrid All-Stars on Sunday.

"This was a much more focused and energetic effort from our team," Underwood said. "The jet lag and fatigue are behind us now, as compared to the first game, and we were able to do the things we teach tonight like play with pace, run extremely hard in transition, and offensive rebound.