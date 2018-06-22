Illnois brought 2021 prospect Khristian Lander to Champaign for an unofficial visit on Thursday. The rising sophomore point guard hales from Evansville (Ind.) Reitz Memorial.

One of the top underclassmen point guards in the state of Indiana, Lander has shown very well over the spring playing at the 15U level for Eric Gordon All-Stars in the adidas Gauntlet series.