Brookhaven (Miss.) senior offensive tackle Coker Wright has been dealing with an ankle injury for most of the season thus far, but that hasn’t stopped him from making his presence known on the field.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman has helped guide Brookhaven to a 3-1 start, and he is optimistic about what lies ahead.

“I have been held back a little by a sprained ankle, but I’ve been battling through that and think this season is going really well so far,” Wright said. “With being 3-1 so far, our results look good. Things are looking good heading into district play, so I think we should have a pretty deep run this season if we can stay healthy.”